Enjoyable "Fruity Krispy Treats" 100mg (Single)

by Enjoyable

Enjoyable offers its Fruity Krispy Treats infused with 100 mg of top-shelf, Solventless cannabis oil. Somehow, the canna-sorcerors at Enjoyable have managed to capture a rainbow and distill its euphoric essence into this Fruity Krispy Treat. With 100 mg of THC, this piece of deliciousness incarnate will lift you above the mundane, above your anxiety and your pain, while taking your palate on an unforgettable magic carpet ride.

For the joy of cannabis. Enjoyable provides specialized treats that taste as amazing as they look. Each member of the Enjoyable team believes in the natural healing powers of medical cannabis. It is their passion to supply delicious treats that increase the quality of life. Enjoyable takes pride in their handcrafted confections, their creations conceal their power with phenomenal flavor. The process that Enjoyable's bakers have been infusing cannabis into treats since 2010. All products are produced in small batches to ensure absolute quality control. Each contains solvent-free, high-quality cannabis oil and guaranteed even and precise dosage. Finally, the products are lab tested then sent to cannabis dispensaries throughout California. Products Enjoyable offers premium cannabis-infused edibles, but are best known for their yummy, Blackout Brownies — each bag offers 100 mg of THC. Enjoyable set the bar for pot brownies, with culinary feats like the Blackout, Peanut Butter, and Space Brownie. Each is precisely dosed and remarkably delicious.

