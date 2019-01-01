 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Enjoyable Ganja Gummy 50mg

by Enjoyable Edibles

$5.00MSRP

About this product

Enjoyable Edibles’ Ganja Gummies are the easy and fun way to medicate. Made with delicious and sweet gummies infused with premium medical cannabis, these pure and solventless cannabis make sure you’re able to medicate without the bland, boring flavors associated with medicine. Grab some Ganja Gummies and medicate the way you want. Made with the natural healing power of cannabis and love.

About this brand

For the joy of cannabis.