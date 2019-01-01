About this product
Enjoyable Edibles’ Ganja Gummies are the easy and fun way to medicate. Made with delicious and sweet gummies infused with premium medical cannabis, these pure and solventless cannabis make sure you’re able to medicate without the bland, boring flavors associated with medicine. Grab some Ganja Gummies and medicate the way you want. Made with the natural healing power of cannabis and love.
