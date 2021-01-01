 Loading…

  5. Enjoyable "Grease Monkey" Indoor Flower (3.5 Grams)
Enjoyable "Grease Monkey" Indoor Flower (3.5 Grams)

Grease Monkey saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

For the joy of cannabis. Enjoyable provides specialized treats that taste as amazing as they look. Each member of the Enjoyable team believes in the natural healing powers of medical cannabis. It is their passion to supply delicious treats that increase the quality of life. Enjoyable takes pride in their handcrafted confections, their creations conceal their power with phenomenal flavor. The process that Enjoyable's bakers have been infusing cannabis into treats since 2010. All products are produced in small batches to ensure absolute quality control. Each contains solvent-free, high-quality cannabis oil and guaranteed even and precise dosage. Finally, the products are lab tested then sent to cannabis dispensaries throughout California. Products Enjoyable offers premium cannabis-infused edibles, but are best known for their yummy, Blackout Brownies — each bag offers 100 mg of THC. Enjoyable set the bar for pot brownies, with culinary feats like the Blackout, Peanut Butter, and Space Brownie. Each is precisely dosed and remarkably delicious.

Grease Monkey is a sweet hybrid marijuana strain with earthy and skunky overtones. Created by Exotic Genetix, Grease Monkey is a cross of GG4 x Cookies and Cream. This strain saddles the consumer with a lazy, munchie-fueled body buzz that may soften the blow of chronic pain, nausea, and stress. While defined as a hybrid, this Grease Monkey’s deep relaxation will naturally lead some consumers toward sleep, so mind your dosage.

 

