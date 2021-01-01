Enjoyable "Space Brownie" 10mg (Single)
by EnjoyableWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Space Brownie is truly one of a kind. Made from scratch with the finest chocolate-brownie ingredients and mixed with a delicious chocolate chip cookie center! You'll be getting the best of both worlds in this concoction of enjoyableness. Each brownie is infused with 10mg's of top-quality cannabis THC oil. We know how tasty these can be so, don't forget to share.
About this brand
Enjoyable
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.