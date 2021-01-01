 Loading…

Enjoyable "Space Brownie" 10mg (Single)

by Enjoyable

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Space Brownie is truly one of a kind. Made from scratch with the finest chocolate-brownie ingredients and mixed with a delicious chocolate chip cookie center! You'll be getting the best of both worlds in this concoction of enjoyableness. Each brownie is infused with 10mg's of top-quality cannabis THC oil. We know how tasty these can be so, don't forget to share.

About this brand

For the joy of cannabis. Enjoyable provides specialized treats that taste as amazing as they look. Each member of the Enjoyable team believes in the natural healing powers of medical cannabis. It is their passion to supply delicious treats that increase the quality of life. Enjoyable takes pride in their handcrafted confections, their creations conceal their power with phenomenal flavor. The process that Enjoyable's bakers have been infusing cannabis into treats since 2010. All products are produced in small batches to ensure absolute quality control. Each contains solvent-free, high-quality cannabis oil and guaranteed even and precise dosage. Finally, the products are lab tested then sent to cannabis dispensaries throughout California. Products Enjoyable offers premium cannabis-infused edibles, but are best known for their yummy, Blackout Brownies — each bag offers 100 mg of THC. Enjoyable set the bar for pot brownies, with culinary feats like the Blackout, Peanut Butter, and Space Brownie. Each is precisely dosed and remarkably delicious.

