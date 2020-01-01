 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Space Brownies 100mg 10-pack

by Enjoyable Edibles

Enjoyable Edibles Edibles Brownies Space Brownies 100mg 10-pack

About this product

The Space Brownie is a handmade delight. These chocolate brownies are baked with a delicious chocolate chip cookie dough center. You're getting the best of both worlds in this concoction of deliciousness. Each brownie is infused with our 10mg of high-quality cannabis THC oil. That means you will not only be getting the full wave of cannabinoids with full-spectrum but also double the potency of the chromatography oil. We know how tasty these can be, but be safe when taking this edible because it can catch up to you fast.

About this brand

For the joy of cannabis.