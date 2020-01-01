About this product

The Space Brownie is a handmade delight. These chocolate brownies are baked with a delicious chocolate chip cookie dough center. You're getting the best of both worlds in this concoction of deliciousness. Each brownie is infused with our 10mg of high-quality cannabis THC oil. That means you will not only be getting the full wave of cannabinoids with full-spectrum but also double the potency of the chromatography oil. We know how tasty these can be, but be safe when taking this edible because it can catch up to you fast.