Enjoyable XJ-13

by Enjoyable Edibles

Enjoyable XJ-13 is a sativa strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The cross of Jack herer and G13 Haze induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

For the joy of cannabis.