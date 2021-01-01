 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Enjoyable "XJ-13" Rosin Infused Cartridge (1 Gram)
Hybrid

Enjoyable "XJ-13" Rosin Infused Cartridge (1 Gram)

by Enjoyable

Write a review
Enjoyable Concentrates Cartridges Enjoyable "XJ-13" Rosin Infused Cartridge (1 Gram)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Enjoyable never uses any harmful solvents and our oil is purified using an innovative cold refining process. This allows for exceptionally potent CO2 oil that is crystal clear, glows a beautiful amber color, and drips like honey. Unlike some other companies, Enjoyable never uses any additives or "cut" the oil with anything.

About this brand

Enjoyable Logo
For the joy of cannabis. Enjoyable provides specialized treats that taste as amazing as they look. Each member of the Enjoyable team believes in the natural healing powers of medical cannabis. It is their passion to supply delicious treats that increase the quality of life. Enjoyable takes pride in their handcrafted confections, their creations conceal their power with phenomenal flavor. The process that Enjoyable's bakers have been infusing cannabis into treats since 2010. All products are produced in small batches to ensure absolute quality control. Each contains solvent-free, high-quality cannabis oil and guaranteed even and precise dosage. Finally, the products are lab tested then sent to cannabis dispensaries throughout California. Products Enjoyable offers premium cannabis-infused edibles, but are best known for their yummy, Blackout Brownies — each bag offers 100 mg of THC. Enjoyable set the bar for pot brownies, with culinary feats like the Blackout, Peanut Butter, and Space Brownie. Each is precisely dosed and remarkably delicious.

About this strain

XJ-13

XJ-13
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

XJ-13 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review