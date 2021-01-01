Enjoyable "XJ-13" Rosin Infused Cartridge (1 Gram)
by EnjoyableWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Enjoyable never uses any harmful solvents and our oil is purified using an innovative cold refining process. This allows for exceptionally potent CO2 oil that is crystal clear, glows a beautiful amber color, and drips like honey. Unlike some other companies, Enjoyable never uses any additives or "cut" the oil with anything.
About this brand
Enjoyable
About this strain
XJ-13
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
XJ-13 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and G13 Haze. This strain is cherished for its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. The effects of XJ-13 produce unencumbered cerebral effects that are perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.