Enjoyable "Yeti" Indoor Pre-Roll (1 Gram)
by EnjoyableWrite a review
About this product
About this brand
Enjoyable
About this strain
Yeti OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Originally known as the Headband BX, Yeti OG was bred by NorCal collective Loompa Farms and has become a highly sought after strain due to its incredible taste and heavy yields. This strain is a very good choice for relaxation and pain relief. Featuring a rich, creamy-tasting smoke with strong undertones of diesel fuel and hints of lemon and pine, Yeti OG is a favorite with connoisseurs of flavorful cannabis.
