SamChi86
on August 21st, 2019
These are delicious
Enjoyable Edibles’ Fruity Krispy Treats are the fun marshmallowy snacks you’ve been wanting! When it comes to fun and fruity medicating, no one does it better than Enjoyable Edibles. Made with Fruity Dyno-Bites and premium medical cannabis, these medicinal crispies are both delicious and effective. Handcrafted with pure, solvent-less cannabis and containing 350mg of THC, enjoy with extreme caution if you’re a newcomer to medicinal edibles. Fun and easy, Enjoyable Edibles make this Fruity Krispy Treats with cannabis and love.
on August 21st, 2019
These are delicious
on June 2nd, 2019
Tried the rice crispy treats from these guys I was flying in space for 48 hours very impressive and strong edible
on July 16th, 2018
Incredible edible