About this product

Enjoyable Edibles now offers Goldfish infused with 350 mg of premium, solvent-free cannabis oil. These golden swimmers are a dangerous bunch. Why? Because they're delicious. These hand-crafted treats aren't redolent of marijuana, so be sure to keep an eye out on how many you've eaten! Before you know it, you'll be a handful of Goldfish deep into the bag discussing with Jeff Goldblum the intricacies of living life as a fly. Potent, delicious, and Goldfish-shaped. THC at its finest.