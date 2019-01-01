 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Grape Moonrocks

Grape Moonrocks

by Enjoyable Edibles

Write a review
Enjoyable Edibles Cannabis Flower Grape Moonrocks

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Enjoyable Edibles presents its take on Moonrocks, little palm-sized nugs of THC heaven. Lovingly hand-crafted, these Enjoyable Edibles Moonrocks are potency incarnate. Light some of this stuff up and in seconds you'll feel lighter on your feet. Erase pain and discomfort with just one Moonrock, or fly to the moon with two. Either way, Enjoyable Edibles' exquisite Moonrocks are a trip and a half. Buckle up!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Enjoyable Edibles Logo
For the joy of cannabis.