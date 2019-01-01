About this product

Enjoyable Edibles proudly offers its Peanut Butter Brownie stuffed with 350 mg of premium, solvent-free cannabis oil. For all the edibles you've stomached, hoping that each wouldn't taste of marijuana, this is your payoff. This Peanut Butter Brownie is the edible you've been so desperately searching for. It's nothing but sheer peanut butter brownie goodness and an attendant euphoria so potent that you may just end up flying away. Pain and anxiety will dissipate into nothingness as every inch of your being enjoys this incredible edible.