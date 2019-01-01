 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Peanut Butter Cookie 350mg

by Enjoyable Edibles

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Enjoyable Edibles proudly offers its dangerously good Peanut Butter Cookie stuffed with 350 mg of premium, solvent-free cannabis oil. What's so dangerous about this edible is its potency in tandem with its flavor. The canna-sorcerors at Enjoyable Edibles have managed to infuse an incredibly tasty peanut butter cookie with enough THC to send even an elephant hours and hours into the future, one euphoric second at a time. This is peak edible. Enjoy.

