Enjoyable proudly offers its dangerously good Peanut Butter Cookies stuffed with 100 mg of premium, solvent-free cannabis oil. Each cookie contains 10mg of THC. What's so dangerous about this edible is its potency in tandem with its flavor. The canna-sorcerors at Enjoyable have managed to infuse an incredibly tasty peanut butter cookie with enough THC to send even an elephant hours and hours into the future, one euphoric second at a time. This is a peak edible.