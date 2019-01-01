About this product
Enjoyable never uses any harmful solvents and our oil is purified using an innovative cold refining process. This allows for exceptionally potent CO2 oil that is crystal clear, glows a beautiful amber color, and drips like honey. Unlike some other companies, Enjoyable never use any additives or "cut" the oil with anything. Platinum OG - A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Platinum OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.