Enjoyable Edibles now offers its Rocky Road Brownie with 350 mg of premium, solventless cannabis oil. This thing is delectable. Dangerously delectable, even. In fact, authorities have a warrant out for its arrest: "Too delicious," it reads. "Enjoyable Edibles' Rocky Road Brownie is wanted for revealing to consumers The Truth." This edible is pure and potent — potent enough to reveal the inner workings of the universe to those who take a bite out of it.