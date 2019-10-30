 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Space Brownie

by Enjoyable Edibles

4.211
$20.00MSRP

About this product

Enjoyable Edibles’ Space Brownie is the out of this world edible that’ll take you to a blissfully medicated place. A fudge brownie base with a cookie crumble topping makes for a devilishly delicious brownie infused with a whopping 350mg of premium quality THC. Made with the natural healing power of cannabis and love.

11 customer reviews

4.211

About this brand

For the joy of cannabis.