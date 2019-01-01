About this product
Enjoyable Edibles presents its take on Moonrocks, little palm-sized nugs of THC heaven. Lovingly hand-crafted, these Enjoyable Edibles Moonrocks are potency incarnate. Light some of this stuff up and in seconds you'll feel lighter on your feet. Erase pain and discomfort with just one Moonrock, or fly to the moon with two. Either way, Enjoyable Edibles' exquisite Moonrocks are a trip and a half. Buckle up!
About this brand
Enjoyable Edibles
For the joy of cannabis.