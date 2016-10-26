 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
100mg Peppermint CBD Oil – 25ml

by Ensohara Inc

3.01
About this product

Ensohara CBD oil is a natural and federally legal cannabidiol (CBD)-rich hemp oil. Naturally produced in the USA, lab tested to ensure purity, and sold as a nutritional supplement should be. This means that our CBD hemp oil is legal in all 50 states and worldwide. It can be shipped directly to you. Every product that is part of the Ensohara brand provided our consumers an assurance that you are purchasing one of the purest ultra CBD-rich hemp oils on the market.

HempHeals

This is a good product, but i personally did not like the peppermint flavor. Compared to hemp flavor. Its also not a very high concentration for 25ml container.

About this brand

At Ensohara, our goal is provide products that truly benefit the body by helping it naturally help itself. We have a team of committed and passionate Health Professionals from MD, ND, DO, nurses and Clinical Pharmacists that want the best for their patients and thus, they believe and highly recommend the use of phytocannabinoid rich hemp oil as a natural way to promote health of the body and mind. These Health Professionals are our Board of Advisors and they help us in every step of making the right hemp products. Come back and check our products often as we introduce new selections for your everyday use that will help you stay well and healthy.