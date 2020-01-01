Grapefruit Haze Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
High terpene full spectrum extract. Made from live resin, activated thc content, flavenoids, mono terpenes and all activated compounds. Giving the user the entourage effects unique to each strain.
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.