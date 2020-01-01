 Loading…

  5. Lilac Diesel Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Lilac Diesel Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Entourage

About this product

High terpene full spectrum extract. Made from live resin, activated thc content, flavenoids, mono terpenes and all activated compounds. Giving the user the entourage effects unique to each strain.

About this strain

Lilac Diesel

Lilac Diesel

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.

About this brand

