  3X Crazy CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

by ENVY

About The Product: Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology. About the Strain: 3X Crazy: (OG Kush x Sour Kush x Grandaddy Purple) Bred by DHN Source this body relaxing indica will soothe your body but keep your mind sharp with a cerebral sizzle. It is a good fit for tension, insomnia, and relaxation.

3X Crazy

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Also known as Optimus Prime, the indica-dominant 3X Crazy is a three-way cross between OG Kush, Bubba Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. Its aroma is comprised of sweet grape, spicy pepper, and earthy notes passed on by its Bubba Kush parent. This indica can cover the consumer in soothing full-body effects, but not before a brief phase of clear-headed cerebral sizzle. The relaxing effects induced by 3X Crazy may potentially assist pain, spasms, tension, and insomnia.

 

