About The Product: Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology. About the Strain: Big Smooth: (OG Blueberry Cut X Cookies & Cream) This strain bred by Exotic Genetix gives off a very sweet, dough-like aroma. It tastes like sweet berry and will have you feeling happy, relaxed, and feeling uplifted.
Big Smooth
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.