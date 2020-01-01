About this product
About the Flower: Beautiful, potent, premium cannabis flower is all we offer. Our partners have cutting edge grow facilities, innovative genetics and knowledgeable cultivation teams to thank for that. With cannabis flower testing over 20% THC, and terpene profiles that are off the charts, ENVY flower has fantastic taste with balanced and consistent effects. About the Strain: Big Smooth: (OG Blueberry Cut X Cookies & Cream) This strain bred by Exotic Genetix gives off a very sweet, dough-like aroma. It tastes like sweet berry and will have you feeling happy, relaxed, and feeling uplifted.
About this strain
Big Smooth
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.