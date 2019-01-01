About this product
About the Product: We have taken diamonds to a whole new space with our terpene rich live resin sauce. Clear diamonds are doused in a bright gold sauce that is packed full with aroma, taste, and effects. We never compromise on quality, flash freezing full nugs to provide the best input material every single batch. We will never cut corners, so that you can have the finest extract experience every single time you choose ENVY. This package contains 0.5g Live Resin Terp Sauce About the Strain: Big Smooth: (OG Blueberry Cut X Cookies & Cream) This strain bred by Exotic Genetix gives off a very sweet, dough-like aroma. It tastes like sweet berry and will have you feeling happy, relaxed, and feeling uplifted.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Big Smooth
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Big Smooth by Exotic Genetix is a flavorful cross of OG Blueberry and Cookies and Cream. This indica-dominant hybrid offers a delicious terpene profile that smells sweet and doughy, like blueberry pancakes. Big Smooth grows bushy, medium-tall plants and has a flowering time of 55 to 66 days. Enjoy Big Smooth for its delicious flavor and euphoric, middleweight sedation. This strain is a seasoned fit for improving moods and tempering minor aches and pains.