Citrus Sap CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

by ENVY

About The Product Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology. About the Strain: Citrus Sap: This sweet citrus smelling strain is definitely a crowd pleaser. Not only does it taste fantastic, the effect profile gives creativity, relaxation, and happiness.

Citrus Sap

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.

Inspired Cannabis. Inspired Living.