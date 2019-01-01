About this product
About The Product Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology. About the Strain: Citrus Sap: This sweet citrus smelling strain is definitely a crowd pleaser. Not only does it taste fantastic, the effect profile gives creativity, relaxation, and happiness.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Citrus Sap
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.