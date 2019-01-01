About this product
About the Product: Terps, terps and more terps! We bow to the almighty terpenes in ENVY shatter. Why? To give you the richest flavor and most potent effects possible. We use state-of-the-art equipment to maintain purity and minimize unwanted plant lipids. Each envelope comes with a .5 gram of golden shatter. About the Strain: Citrus Sap: This sweet citrus smelling strain is definitely a crowd-pleaser. Not only does it taste fantastic, the effect profile gives creativity, relaxation, and happiness.
About this strain
Citrus Sap
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.