About the Product: Terps, terps and more terps! We bow to the almighty terpenes in ENVY shatter. Why? To give you the richest flavor and most potent effects possible. We use state-of-the-art equipment to maintain purity and minimize unwanted plant lipids. Each envelope comes with a .5 gram of golden shatter. About the Strain: Citrus Sap: This sweet citrus smelling strain is definitely a crowd-pleaser. Not only does it taste fantastic, the effect profile gives creativity, relaxation, and happiness.