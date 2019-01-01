 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by ENVY

About this product

About The Product: Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology. About the Strain: Golden Strawberries: (Strawberry Banana x Kosher Kush) This Crockett Farms hybrid is genetically on the indica side. It is appreciated for it’s sweet, fruity aroma and uplifting effects. It is a hybrid that will give you clear-minded relaxation.

About this brand

