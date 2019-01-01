About this product

About the Product: We have taken diamonds to a whole new space with our terpene rich live resin sauce. Clear diamonds are doused in a bright gold sauce that is packed full with aroma, taste, and effects. We never compromise on quality, flash freezing full nugs to provide the best input material every single batch. We will never cut corners, so that you can have the finest extract experience every single time you choose ENVY. This package contains 0.5g Live Resin Terp Sauce About the Strain: Golden Strawberries: (Strawberry Banana x Kosher Kush) This Crockett Farms hybrid is genetically on the indica side. It is appreciated for it’s sweet, fruity aroma and uplifting effects. It is a hybrid that will give you clear-minded relaxation.