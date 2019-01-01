About this product

About the Flower: Beautiful, potent, premium cannabis flower is all we offer. Our partners have cutting edge grow facilities, innovative genetics and knowledgeable cultivation teams to thank for that. With cannabis flower testing over 20% THC, and terpene profiles that are off the charts, ENVY flower has fantastic taste with balanced and consistent effects. About the Strain: LA Affie: (LA Confidential x Afghani) This earthy strain offers an unusually energetic and psychedelic buzz that makes you wonder how a Sativa never made it into the genetic mix.