About this product

About The Product: Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology. Mint Chocolate Chip: (Mystery Cookies x Green Ribbon BX) This strain from Exotic Genetix is a perfectly balanced hybrid. It gives a mentally uplifting effect while offering a functional relaxation feeling. Making it the perfect mix for any occasion.