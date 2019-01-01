 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Mint Chocolate Chip CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

Mint Chocolate Chip CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

by ENVY

Write a review
ENVY Concentrates Cartridges Mint Chocolate Chip CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About The Product: Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology. Mint Chocolate Chip: (Mystery Cookies x Green Ribbon BX) This strain from Exotic Genetix is a perfectly balanced hybrid. It gives a mentally uplifting effect while offering a functional relaxation feeling. Making it the perfect mix for any occasion.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

ENVY Logo
Inspired Cannabis. Inspired Living.