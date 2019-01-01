About this product

About the Product: Terps, terps and more terps! We bow to the almighty terpenes in ENVY shatter. Why? To give you the richest flavor and most potent effects possible. We use state-of-the-art equipment to maintain purity and minimize unwanted plant lipids. Each envelope comes with a .5 gram of golden shatter. About the Strain: Mint Chocolate Chip: (Mystery Cookies x Green Ribbon BX) This strain from Exotic Genetix is a perfectly balanced hybrid. It gives a mentally uplifting effect while offering a functional relaxation feeling. Making it the perfect mix for any occasion.