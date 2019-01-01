 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mint Chocolate Chip Shatter 0.5g

by ENVY

About this product

About the Product: Terps, terps and more terps! We bow to the almighty terpenes in ENVY shatter. Why? To give you the richest flavor and most potent effects possible. We use state-of-the-art equipment to maintain purity and minimize unwanted plant lipids. Each envelope comes with a .5 gram of golden shatter. About the Strain: Mint Chocolate Chip: (Mystery Cookies x Green Ribbon BX) This strain from Exotic Genetix is a perfectly balanced hybrid. It gives a mentally uplifting effect while offering a functional relaxation feeling. Making it the perfect mix for any occasion.

About this strain

Mint Chocolate Chip

Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare cross of opposing genetics. Created from SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon, this hybrid is mentally uplifting while remaining grounded in functional relaxation. The aroma is sweet, minty, and herbal, and the buds are dense with resin. Mint Chocolate Chip remains functional in smaller doses, but shows its distracting and relaxing qualities with continued consumption.   

About this brand

Inspired Cannabis. Inspired Living.