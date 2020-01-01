 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Peach Bellini Gummies 100mg 10-pack

by ENVY

About this product

A burst of fresh flavor made from pureed blood peaches and lemon juice with the added zest of sparkling white wine flavor. The official flavor of summer. Our gummies are skillfully crafted with distillate to give a burst of mouth-watering flavors without the cannabis taste. Each tin contains 10 gummies with 10mg THC in each for a total of 100mg per tin. Our tins were carefully sourced, so that they can fit practically anywhere, for discreet and convenient usage. As luck would have it, we have a flavor for everyone, sour, sweet and even spicy.

