  5. Silver Tip Infused Pre-roll 1g

Silver Tip Infused Pre-roll 1g

by ENVY

ENVY Cannabis Pre-rolls Silver Tip Infused Pre-roll 1g

About this product

Granddaddy Purple ~ Super Silver Haze: The Montana Silvertip (also known simply as "Silver Tip") high is surprisingly well balanced despite its sativa dominance. The high is first felt in the head as a slowly building euphoric rush that launches user's mood into the clouds and takes your mind with it - this is accompanied by a relaxing body buzz that leaves you slightly sedated (but still completely functional if need be).

About this brand

Inspired Cannabis. Inspired Living.