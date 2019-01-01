About this product

About The Product: Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology. Sour Diesel: This legendary strain is named after it’s potent diesel-like aroma. It leaves you in a dreamy state while stress, pain, and depression fade away. It has been a long time favorite of many and it’s not going anywhere.