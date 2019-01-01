 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
VCDC CO2 Cartridge 0.5g

by ENVY

About this product

About The Product: Hello, 100% purity! Our CO2 oil is the purest method of consuming cannabis. Our proprietary extraction process captures the native terpenes of the plant, giving our oil a robust flavor and effect profile. Uncut, zero additives or solvents. Full spectrum oil. Discreet usage, perfect for use on the go. Top-of the-line hardware technology. VCDC: (Viper City OG x ACDC) This strain bred by Moxie truly packs a whole bunch of CBD. Anyone looking for the medicinal benefits CBD provides should give this strain a try. After trying this strain you should feel relaxed and uplifted all around.

About this strain

VCDC

VCDC

VCDC is a hybrid, bred by Moxie Seeds and Extracts, that crosses Viper City OG with ACDC. With its compelling mix of genetics, VCDC is recognized for its high-CBD content, taking 1st for CBD flower at the 2015 SoCal Medical Cup.

About this brand

Inspired Cannabis. Inspired Living.