About this product

About the Product: Terps, terps and more terps! We bow to the almighty terpenes in ENVY shatter. Why? To give you the richest flavor and most potent effects possible. We use state-of-the-art equipment to maintain purity and minimize unwanted plant lipids. Each envelope comes with a .5 gram of golden shatter. About the Strain: VCDC: (Viper City OG x ACDC) This strain bred by Moxie truly packs a whole bunch of CBD. Anyone looking for the medicinal benefits CBD provides should give this strain a try. After trying this strain you should feel relaxed and uplifted all around.