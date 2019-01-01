 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Watermelon Lemonade Gummies 100mg 10-pack

About this product

Transport yourself to a hot summer day with bursting fresh watermelon made with tart lemonade. Our gummies are skillfully crafted with distillate to give a burst of mouth-watering flavors without the cannabis taste. Each tin contains 10 gummies with 10mg THC in each for a total of 100mg per tin. Our tins were carefully sourced, so that they can fit practically anywhere, for discreet and convenient usage. As luck would have it, we have a flavor for everyone, sour, sweet and even spicy.

Inspired Cannabis. Inspired Living.