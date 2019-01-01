Inspire by EOS labs, 100% Smoke Free, Hemp-CBD and THC Inhalers. Eos Labs, LLC offers superior pharmaceutical grade products that you can trust. This Oregon based company, created by native Oregonians, provides alternative delivery systems for cannabis and cannabinoid products. Our team brings with them combined experience in healthcare and finance to the cannabis industry. We ensure that each product is formulated using pharmaceutical grade ingredients, equipment and sterile technique. Our current product line consists of metered dose inhalers (MDIs). MDIs are smoke-free, and deliver a discreet and precise dose through each inhalation. Through continued research and development, we plan to bring innovative dosage forms and delivery systems to the market. Our company road map consists of several products currently in development that are expected to reach the market place soon.