  5. Mango Tango
Hybrid

Mango Tango

by Epic Family Farms

Epic Family Farms Cannabis Flower Mango Tango

About this product

About this strain

Mango Tango

Mango Tango
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mango Tango is a hybrid cannabis strain by Elemental Seeds whose crushing effects dance with a pungent, fruity flavor profile. Its True OG parent passes on heavily relaxing effects typical of Kush varieties while its loud citrus and peach flavors come from Tangie and Peaches genetics. A subtle pine flavor can be detected on the exhale, creating a complex taste that helped this strain win 1st place in the 2015 SoCal Cannabis Cup.  

