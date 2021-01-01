 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Oregon Diesel
Indica

Oregon Diesel

by Epic Family Farms

Write a review
Epic Family Farms Cannabis Flower Oregon Diesel

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Epic Family Farms Logo

About this strain

Oregon Diesel

Oregon Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Oregon Diesel is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines NYC Diesel and Blackberry genetics in a blend bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders specifically for the Pacific Northwest climate. This strain was popularized by Oregrown as they hunted for quality genetics. Oregon Diesel is recommended for nighttime pain relief and its relaxing yet clear-headed effects will calm stress and help you avoid sleepless nights.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review