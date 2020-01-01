 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Qrazy Train Pre-Roll 1g

Qrazy Train Pre-Roll 1g

by Epic Family Farms

Write a review
Epic Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Qrazy Train Pre-Roll 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Qrazy Train

Qrazy Train

Qrazy Train is a creation of Subcool's The Dank, its name a reference to the complex mix of genetics: TrainwreckTrinityPurple Urkle, and Space Queen. Diversity comes out in its unique flavor, which includes spice and fruit notes. These flowers usually have deep amber-toned hairs and some purple coloration. This train will have you feeling mellow and alert. 

About this brand

Epic Family Farms Logo