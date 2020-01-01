 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Lemongrass Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack

Lemongrass Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack

by Epic Flower (Oregon)

Write a review
Epic Flower (Oregon) Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemongrass Pre-Roll 5g 10-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemongrass

Lemongrass

Crossing Lemon Kush Bx5 and Humboldt Gelato Bx3, Humboldt Seed Company bred Lemongrass, a high-performance cultivar with vigorous growth patterns and high yields. Lemongrass’ terpenes gush a tart lemon flavor that is backed with a gassy fuel taste and notes of vanilla. The lime green buds come drenched in trichomes and the uplifting high will make you get up and get out.

About this brand

Epic Flower (Oregon) Logo