 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. THC Bomb (Oregon)
Hybrid

THC Bomb (Oregon)

by Epic Flower (Oregon)

Write a review
Epic Flower (Oregon) Cannabis Flower THC Bomb (Oregon)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Epic Flower (Oregon) Logo

About this strain

THC Bomb

THC Bomb
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bomb is 7-9 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review