CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
$38.00MSRP
1 piece
$14.99
THC FREE (0.0%) 100% USA GROWN HEMP 3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC) NO PESTICIDES Very rich in Aloe Vera and Shea Butter, this after sun treatment gives you the soothing relief the sun-drenched skin needs. Specially formulated with CBD, its anti-inflammatory properties are indispensable for replenishing the skin to promote healing.
