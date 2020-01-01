CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$18.00MSRP
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
THC FREE (0.0%) 100% USA GROWN HEMP 3RD PARTY LAB TESTED & VERIFIED FULL SPECTRUM CBD (0.0% THC) NO PESTICIDES Remove harmful toxins from the bloodstream while providing relaxation and relief from pain and physical tension with our CBD bath soak infused with essential oils.The high content of menthol in Peppermint has mood-elevating properties.
Be the first to review this product.