Hybrid

Citrus Sap Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by Epoch Farms

Epoch Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Citrus Sap Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

About this product

About this strain

Citrus Sap

Citrus Sap
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

From Crockett Family Farms and DNA Genetics, Citrus Sap is a hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Tangie. Growers can expect high yields, heavy resin production, and a sweet mandarin orange aroma, as well as a high calyx-to-leaf ratio. Its flowering time averages between 65 to 70 days.

About this brand

