Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
🌱 Lineage: 3x Crazy (Bubba Kush/OG/GDP) ♀ Heirloom Skunk ♂ An Heirloom Skunk from Northern California provided the pollen for this cross. If this heirloom Skunk is a relative of the Dutch Skunks widely available, it is a distant one as these Skunks were very unique. The growth characteristics and bud density/size of these plants were very sativa in nature. A very vigorous vegetative grower, he was stretchy, putting out leaves which often had 9-13 lobes. His sister heirloom Skunk females displayed big and somewhat fluffy buds with tiny, stacked, frost-covered calyxes. They had the aromas of skunk, musk, rotten fruit, pine and a little sweet. Outdoor harvests in Northern California can be expected near mid-October.
Also known as Optimus Prime, the indica-dominant 3X Crazy is a three-way cross between OG Kush, Bubba Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. Its aroma is comprised of sweet grape, spicy pepper, and earthy notes passed on by its Bubba Kush parent. This indica can cover the consumer in soothing full-body effects, but not before a brief phase of clear-headed cerebral sizzle. The relaxing effects induced by 3X Crazy may potentially assist pain, spasms, tension, and insomnia.