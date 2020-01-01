About this product

The Afghani is from Bodhi Seeds, the Nigerian is from Reeferman, and the Malawi is an heirloom brought to Santa Cruz in the 70s! 🌱 Lineage: Nigerian/Afghani ♀ The Afghani is from Bodhi Seeds. The Nigerian is from Reeferman. Heirloom Malawi ♂ These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance. Photo: Chris Martin