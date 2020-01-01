 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
African 75

by Equilibrium Genetics

The Afghani is from Bodhi Seeds, the Nigerian is from Reeferman, and the Malawi is an heirloom brought to Santa Cruz in the 70s! 🌱 Lineage: Nigerian/Afghani ♀ The Afghani is from Bodhi Seeds. The Nigerian is from Reeferman. Heirloom Malawi ♂ These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance. Photo: Chris Martin

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.