🌱 Lineage: C13 Haze ♀ Heirloom Malawi ♂ These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance. Photo: Hope
C13 Haze
C13 is one of the many strains in the DNA Genetics catalog. It's a cross between Cannalope Haze and G13. This hybrid grows and smells more like the G13 side of its lineage and tastes fantastic. C13 is nice for relieving pain and anxiety-related symptoms.