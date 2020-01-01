 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
🌱 Lineage: Agent O. (Orange Velvet x Jack the Ripper) ♀ Heirloom Malawi ♂ These are F1 hybrids of an heirloom sativa ♂ from the Santa Cruz Mountains. This Malawi has been stabilized for a number of traits including tall height, hollow stems, light green leaves, chunky and medium dense buds, sweet aroma, high THC, and mold resistance. Photo: Mendo Fog

This hard to come by strain known as Orange Velvet, tastes and smells remarkably like Orange Dreamsicles; the orange-y, creamy, frozen desert on a stick. The strain was created by MzJill Genetics. The effects are not super powerful with the OV, but the taste and aroma more than make up for it. The high gives just the right amount of euphoric lift, while maintaining an even focus and clarity for a duration of 2 to 3 hours. Medicinally, this strain is good for treating light pain. Orange Velvet has been discontinued for the most part, but it does pop up from time to time in some dispensaries; so if you see it out there in the world, buy large!

Equilibrium Genetics produces hybrid, heirloom, and landrace cannabis seeds. We help people legally access a wide variety of cannabis genetics. Seeds are available at fine cannabis stores throughout the state of California.